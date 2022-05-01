2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Victims of crime gather in Independence for healing conference; 19 News reporter honored

By Sia Nyorkor
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - Dozens gathered Saturday morning for the ‘Victims of Healing Conference and Retreat’ in Independence.

The event, designed for people who have been impacted by crimes, brought together from all over the state, including advocates, counselors and legal representatives.

Many shared stories of their loved ones who are no longer here.

19 News Reporter Michelle Nicks was presented with an award for her compassionate reporting on crime.

19 News' Michelle Nicks honored at the Victims of Crime Healing Conference and Retreat in...
19 News' Michelle Nicks honored at the Victims of Crime Healing Conference and Retreat in Independence, Ohio.(WOIO-TV)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Victims of crime gather in Indenpence for healing conference; 19 News reporter honored
Victims of crime gather in Indenpence for healing conference; 19 News reporter honored
Ohio man charged with 6th OVI, highway patrol says
Motorcycle driver dies after crash in Wayne County
Lorain police say Joshua Martinez, 24, is wanted for the murder of Gerardo Massari, 35.
Lorain police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect