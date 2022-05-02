2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

1 dead after car crashes into tree in Camden Township

Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo
Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman is dead after driving off the road and crashing into a tree, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 12 p.m. on U.S. Route 20, just west of Gifford Road in Camden Township when a woman drove her 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee off the north side of the roadway and into a tree, according to a news release.

The highway patrol identified the deceased as Ellen Patterson, 78, from Wellington.

The highway patrol said they believed Patterson, who was the only one in the car, suffered a medical emergency and became unresponsive prior to the crash.

Patterson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, the highway patrol said.

Patterson was transported to Mercy Allen Hospital in Oberlin where Metro Life Flight pronounced her to be deceased, the highway patrol said.

Officials said the crash is still under investigation.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as new information is released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Dangerous drifters driving like crazy, cutting donuts at inner-city Cleveland intersections
Muscle car madness: Drivers block off busy Cleveland intersections for dangerous stunts
Cleveland man accused of drunk driving and killing passenger testifies in his own trial
Cleveland man accused of drunk driving and killing passenger testifies in his own trial
Beachwood police investigate reports of stolen mail
Beachwood police investigate reports of stolen mail
Family seeks justice in cold case murder of 27-year-old Jermayne Mitchell
Family seeks justice in cold case murder of 27-year-old Jermayne Mitchell
Cleveland man accused of drunk driving and killing passenger testifies in his own trial
Cleveland man accused of drunk driving and killing passenger testifies in his own trial