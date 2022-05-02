1 dead after car crashes into tree in Camden Township

CAMDEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman is dead after driving off the road and crashing into a tree, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 12 p.m. on U.S. Route 20, just west of Gifford Road in Camden Township when a woman drove her 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee off the north side of the roadway and into a tree, according to a news release.

The highway patrol identified the deceased as Ellen Patterson, 78, from Wellington.

The highway patrol said they believed Patterson, who was the only one in the car, suffered a medical emergency and became unresponsive prior to the crash.

Patterson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, the highway patrol said.

Patterson was transported to Mercy Allen Hospital in Oberlin where Metro Life Flight pronounced her to be deceased, the highway patrol said.

Officials said the crash is still under investigation.

