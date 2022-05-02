13-year-old pleads not guilty to killing 14-year-old in Maple Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 13-year-old boy accused in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy last November in Maple Heights pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court.

The teenager is facing multiple charges; including, aggravated murder, murder, attempted murder and felonious assault for the murder of Sha’shawn Anderson.

Maple Heights police said Anderson was shot in the back on Adams Street around 3:44 p.m. on Nov. 1, 2021.

EMS transported Anderson to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Cuyahoga County Juvenile Judge Thomas O’Malley set bond at $100,000 and scheduled the preliminary hearing for May 5.

A second suspect, a 14-year-old boy, is also charged in connection with the murder and remains locked up at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center.

His trial is scheduled for June 29.

Both juvenile suspects were arrested on Nov. 2, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.