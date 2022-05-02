1st Black mayor of Newburgh Heights to be sworn in Monday
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A history-making moment will occur Monday evening in the city of Newburgh Heights.
Gigi Traore, a former city councilperson, will be sworn in as the city’s first Black mayor.
Traore was appointed to the position after former mayor Trevor Elkins pleaded guilty to campaign finance crimes.
The ceremony is happening at 6 p.m. at the Newburgh Heights Village Hall, located at 3801 Harvard Ave.
