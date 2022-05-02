2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

1st Black mayor of Newburgh Heights to be sworn in Monday

Gigi Traore at a Newburgh Village council meeting
Gigi Traore at a Newburgh Village council meeting.(WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A history-making moment will occur Monday evening in the city of Newburgh Heights.

Gigi Traore, a former city councilperson, will be sworn in as the city’s first Black mayor.

Newburgh Heights will have 1st Black mayor after accusations council was trying to prevent historic moment

Traore was appointed to the position after former mayor Trevor Elkins pleaded guilty to campaign finance crimes.

The ceremony is happening at 6 p.m. at the Newburgh Heights Village Hall, located at 3801 Harvard Ave.

Gigi Traore to be sworn in as 1st Black mayor of Newburgh Heights
Gigi Traore to be sworn in as 1st Black mayor of Newburgh Heights(Source: Gigi Traore via Twitter)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Dwayne Johnson is shown in 2017 during the dedication of his star on the Hollywood Walk of...
Parma City School District gets video response from Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson
Adrian Thomas Jr.
Euclid police find man missing from Cleveland
Volunteer project at Cuyahoga Falls school
Cuyahoga Falls elementary school students help build veteran tribute garden
St. Joseph Parish School, Cuyahoga Falls
Catholic school in Cuyahoga Falls to close ahead of next school year