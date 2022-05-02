1st Black mayor of Newburgh Heights to be sworn in Monday

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A history-making moment will occur Monday evening in the city of Newburgh Heights.

Gigi Traore, a former city councilperson, will be sworn in as the city’s first Black mayor.

Traore was appointed to the position after former mayor Trevor Elkins pleaded guilty to campaign finance crimes.

The ceremony is happening at 6 p.m. at the Newburgh Heights Village Hall, located at 3801 Harvard Ave.

Gigi Traore to be sworn in as 1st Black mayor of Newburgh Heights (Source: Gigi Traore via Twitter)

