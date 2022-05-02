2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 shot overnight in Cleveland's Lee-Miles neighborhood
By Avery Williams
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were hurt overnight in a double shooting in Cleveland’s Lee-Miles neighborhood.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday on Alonzo Avenue near East 156th Street.

Cleveland EMS said crews took a 52-year-old man to University Hospitals in critical condition.

The other victim was taken via private car to a local hospital. There’s no word on their condition.

The shooting is under investigation by Cleveland police.

