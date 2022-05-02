2 Strong 4 Bullies
74-year-old Cleveland woman with dementia missing since April 30

Gloria M. Burt
Gloria M. Burt(Cleveland Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police issued a statewide Missing Adult Alert for 74-year-old Gloria M. Burt, who walked away from her care facility at 4:46 p.m. on April 30 and has not returned.

Burt was described by police as 5′3″ tall, 145 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a bonnet, yellow windbreaker, black sweatpants, and a sweatshirt.

Police said she suffers from dementia, and law enforcement is concerned for her safety.

The facility she walked away from is located on Community College Avenue in Cleveland.

Call 911 if you see Burt or 1-888-637-1113 if you know where she may be.

