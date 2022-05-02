2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron resident injured in apartment fire

By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was injured in an apartment fire early Monday morning and transported to a local hospital to be treated for burns.

Akron firefighters said the fire started around 2:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Montgomery Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, they said heavy smoke was coming from the rear of the two-unit apartment building.

The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes, according to firefighters.

A second resident was treated at the scene for injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

