Akron resident injured in apartment fire
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was injured in an apartment fire early Monday morning and transported to a local hospital to be treated for burns.
Akron firefighters said the fire started around 2:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Montgomery Avenue.
When firefighters arrived, they said heavy smoke was coming from the rear of the two-unit apartment building.
The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes, according to firefighters.
A second resident was treated at the scene for injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
