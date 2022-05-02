2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Analysts weigh in on Browns draft

Andrew Hawkins, right, and Austin Hawkins announce the Cleveland Browns pick during the 2022...
Andrew Hawkins, right, and Austin Hawkins announce the Cleveland Browns pick during the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)(Doug Benc | AP)
By Mark Schwab
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Everybody knows you really cannot evaluate a draft class until a few years go by, but it is still fun to see the instant reaction to what teams did over the course of the Draft. Analysts are weighing in on the Browns draft and view it favorably, despite not making any picks in the first two rounds.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper gave the team a B, saying “It’s tough to get starters without picks until Round 3, but I thought Cleveland did a good job with what it had.”

Chad Reuter of NFL.com also liked what they did and also gave them a B.

“On Day 2, Emerson, Wright and Bell all met needs and provided good value at premium positions. The Browns can count receiver Amari Cooper as part of their Day 3 haul, which was a good start. Getting the aggressive, quick Winfrey at the three-technique spot in the fourth round was a steal, as was selecting his teammate, Thomas, as a power end in the seventh round,” he said.

Sports Illustrated issued the Browns a B+ for a grade saying, “this draft is full of some players who can come in and play quickly. Winfrey is a favorite here.”

Pro Football Focus was the next to also award a B grade.

They said of the team’s first draft pick Martin Emerson, “Emerson may prove to be a better player in the NFL than in college, where he was miscast in a system that didn’t quite play to his strengths. He has elite length for the position and could make a real name for himself in press coverage, but he struggles in off coverage and in space.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie throws against the Oakland Athletics...
Guardians complete first Oakland sweep in 22 years
Andrew Hawkins, right, and Austin Hawkins announce the Cleveland Browns pick during the 2022...
Browns wheel, deal and draft 9 in 2022 Draft
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is tackled by Cleveland Browns' Troy Hill (23)...
Cleveland Browns trade CB Troy Hill for future draft pick
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry speaks during a news conference at the NFL...
Tailgate 19: The Draft Special