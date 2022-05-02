Analysts weigh in on Browns draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Everybody knows you really cannot evaluate a draft class until a few years go by, but it is still fun to see the instant reaction to what teams did over the course of the Draft. Analysts are weighing in on the Browns draft and view it favorably, despite not making any picks in the first two rounds.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper gave the team a B, saying “It’s tough to get starters without picks until Round 3, but I thought Cleveland did a good job with what it had.”

Chad Reuter of NFL.com also liked what they did and also gave them a B.

“On Day 2, Emerson, Wright and Bell all met needs and provided good value at premium positions. The Browns can count receiver Amari Cooper as part of their Day 3 haul, which was a good start. Getting the aggressive, quick Winfrey at the three-technique spot in the fourth round was a steal, as was selecting his teammate, Thomas, as a power end in the seventh round,” he said.

Sports Illustrated issued the Browns a B+ for a grade saying, “this draft is full of some players who can come in and play quickly. Winfrey is a favorite here.”

Pro Football Focus was the next to also award a B grade.

They said of the team’s first draft pick Martin Emerson, “Emerson may prove to be a better player in the NFL than in college, where he was miscast in a system that didn’t quite play to his strengths. He has elite length for the position and could make a real name for himself in press coverage, but he struggles in off coverage and in space.”

