2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Beachwood police investigate reports of stolen mail

(USPS)
By Julia Bingel and Caitlin McCarthy
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are warning residents about mail stolen from the Beachwood Post Office.

According to officers, the mail was taken from the drive-up boxes.

The Beachwood Police Department has received several reports of stolen mail. All victims are reporting that they...

Posted by Beachwood Police on Monday, May 2, 2022

Beachwood Police said there have been six reports of stolen checks and some of the victims are reporting fraudulent activity with their accounts.

“We still don’t know who or how they’re taking the mail out of the box,” Beachwood Police Officer Jamey Appell said. “That’s the postal inspector who are probably investigating that I would imagine.”

Officers are recommending residents bring the mail inside the post office or hand it directly to your mail carrier.

If you are dropping off mail after hours, USPS recommends visiting one of its locations with 24-hour lobby access.

A United States Post Office spokesperson released the below statement:

The US Postal Inspection Service is aware of blue box thefts in the greater Cleveland and are actively working the matters with our local law enforcement partners.  As these are active investigations, the Inspection Service cannot provide specifics regarding the matters, as to not jeopardize the integrity of the case(s).

The Inspection Service appreciates the great cooperation and partnership with our local law enforcement partners and continues to provide proper investigative attention to these matters.

If anyone has any information related to blue collection box thefts, please contact the US Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.  Any information will be kept confidential.

If you believe you are the victim of identity theft, please visit the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) website at identitytheft.gov.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Utilities
BBB warns of utility scams
Will Ohio voters have to vote for congressional races again after the May 3 primary?
Will Ohio voters have to vote for congressional races again after the May 3 primary?
Franklin Kutz (Source: Lakewood police)
Westlake man charged with OVI after crash kills Lakewood woman
The girl told police she was on her way to school when the man grabbed her from behind.
Teen girl escapes alleged kidnapping attempt at Akron bus stop, police say