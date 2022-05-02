2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland announces ‘new-and-improved’ curbside recycling program

Cleveland's new-and-improved weekly curbside recycling program will start June 13.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland announced its new-and-improved weekly curbside recycling program will start June 13, according to officials.

Residents are able to enroll in the program from May 2 through July 31, according to a news release.

The enrollment period comes after nearly 27,000 families signed up for the program during the Fall 2021 enrollment period, officials said, adding there will be no additional costs associated with the program after enrolling.

“We are proud to bring recycling back to Cleveland and consider curbside recycling a basic city service that we are committed to getting right,” Mayor Justin Bibb said in a comment. “I hope residents will join us in this effort to reduce landfill waste and work toward a greener future.”

Officials confirmed homes that have already enrolled in the program will receive a welcome packet this month, consisting of FAQs, a list of recyclable items and a set of stickers for individual recycling bins used to identify enrollment in the program.

Families that enroll starting May 2 will receive their packets anywhere from June through July 31.

Bins that are not marked with the enrollment stickers will be picked up as regular trash during the summer, the news release said, adding that bins from households not participating in the program starting in the fall will start to be collected for reuse in the recycling program.

Residents can register for the program by visiting CLErecycles.com or by calling 216-664-3030.

