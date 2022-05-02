Cleveland Comeback: Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument tunnel tours resume

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Dozens braved the Sunday drizzle to see what they’ve been missing pre-pandemic: the popular tunnel tour at the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ monument on Public Square.

The tours take people through the systems of walls and tunnels underneath the monument with a history lesson.

The monument commemorates the 9,000 individuals from Cuyahoga County who served in the Civil War.

Tours are timed in one-hour blocks starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 6 p.m. on the weekends.

The event is so popular, that tickets sold out.

Those interested will have to watch the website to see when tours will be offered again.

Proceeds will benefit the exterior lighting project for the monument.

