2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Comeback: Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument tunnel tours resume

By Sia Nyorkor
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Dozens braved the Sunday drizzle to see what they’ve been missing pre-pandemic: the popular tunnel tour at the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ monument on Public Square.

The tours take people through the systems of walls and tunnels underneath the monument with a history lesson.

The monument commemorates the 9,000 individuals from Cuyahoga County who served in the Civil War.

Tours are timed in one-hour blocks starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 6 p.m. on the weekends.

The event is so popular, that tickets sold out.

Those interested will have to watch the website to see when tours will be offered again.

Proceeds will benefit the exterior lighting project for the monument.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Kent State University prepares to honor and remember the tragedy of May 4, 1970
Kent State University prepares to honor and remember the tragedy of May 4, 1970
Kent State University prepares to honor and remember the tragedy of May 4, 1970
Kent State University prepares to honor and remember the tragedy of May 4, 1970
File photo of crime scene tape.
Man accidentally shoots himself in the leg with stolen gun in East Cleveland, police say
Lorain police say Joshua Martinez, 24, is wanted for the murder of Gerardo Massari, 35.
Police issue arrest warrant for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Lorain shooting