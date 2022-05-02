Man accidentally shoots himself in the leg with stolen gun in East Cleveland, police say

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man accidentally himself in the leg with stolen gun on May 1, according to the East Cleveland Police Department.

Police arrived in the 14700 block of Elm Avenue in East Cleveland at 5:11 p.m., according to the East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner.

Upon arrival, they found 23-year-old Dakota Henderson, from East Cleveland, with a gunshot wound in his left leg, the police report said.

Henderson said he was running home and his .38 caliber Smith and Wesson revolver fell out of his pocket while jumping the first two steps of his front porch, according to the police report.

After taking the revolver, police found that it was registered as stolen, according to the police report.

Henderson also has been previously convicted of three firearms-related charges, police said.

Henderson was taken to a local hospital and was treated for a non-life-threatening injury, the report said.

The incident is still pending investigation, officials confirmed.

