Family seeks justice in cold case murder of 27-year-old Jermayne Mitchell

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been 15 years since Vivian Mitchell’s son, Jermayne Kyle Mitchell, was shot and killed in Euclid off Knuth Avenue. Mitchell was 27-years-old.

“No family should have to go through what we have gone through for 15 years,” said Vivian Mitchell.

Vivian and her husband Henry have turned to working with community activist, Kimberly Brown, who is putting pressure on police about the status of Mitchell’s case.

“What happened to Jermayne Kyle Mitchell? And where does the investigation stand?” Brown, the president of the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County, asked in an interview with 19 News.

Brown said she’s made a public records request, asking for the police training records of the previous detective and the current detective assigned to the case.

“It’s just disgusting, heart-wrenching that we don’t have any closure,” Henry Mitchell said.

Euclid police told 19 News the case is still an open investigation and that no unsolved murder is ever closed.

No new information has been received but they are reexamining the case file to determine if new investigative techniques or technologies can be applied.

“His son was 6 months old when he was murdered, who is now 15, almost 16. He shouldn’t have to walk around angry, and we’re trying to calm him down,” said Vivian Mitchell.

This family wants to put this cruel, unthinkable mystery behind them once and for all. They want to hold on to memories of Mitchell, without having to think about who his killer is.

“Jermayne was our third child so he was the youngest. He was quiet, didn’t talk very much but loved to cook,” said Vivian Mitchell.

Euclid Police ask anyone who has information to come forward.

The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County is gathering Monday outside of Euclid City Hall with Mitchell’s family, where they will be asking the City of Euclid to keep looking into the investigation.

