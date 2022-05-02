2 Strong 4 Bullies
Two rounds of storms to roll through Cleveland Tuesday (19 First Alert Weather Day):

By Samantha Roberts
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 1:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While today will feature quiet, cloudy, and cool conditions, Tuesday will be much more active.

<

We’re forecasting a round of showers to arrive in northern Ohio by mid-morning.

This will make for wet roads and reduced visibility on the morning commute.

We’ll get a lull in the activity from midday through about 2:00 PM.

During this time, temperatures will warm into the low 70s.

Another round of showers and storms will pass through after 2:00 PM.

Some of these storms may be strong to severe.

The main threats will be damaging winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning, and hail.

The storms will move out of the area by sunset, if not a bit sooner than that.

The forecast through the end of the work week will be cooler than average.

Highs will only top out in the mid 50s Wednesday.

The mercury should return to the low 60s Thursday and Friday.

If you’re trying to keep track, typical highs this time of the year are in the low 60s.

We’ll remain cool through the weekend.

Do you remember Mother’s Day weekend of 2021?

It snowed!

This Mother’s Day weekend, we’re forecasting highs in the mid to upper 50s on Saturday and in the low 60s on Sunday.

At this time, the weekend looks dry.

While last week featured three evenings of frost-related alerts, the 19 First Alert Weather team does not have any concerns about frost this week.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

