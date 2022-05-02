2 Strong 4 Bullies
Gas prices in Northeast Ohio rise faster than national average

Diesel prices tood a huge jump over the weekend too.
By Dan DeRoos
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The average cost of a gallon of gas in Cleveland jumped $0.17 in less than a week, according to data from the fuel tracking website GasBuddy.

On April 27, the average in Cleveland was $3.90 a gallon and as of Monday morning, May 2, the price has shot up to $4.09.

While the national average is still much higher at $4.21 a gallon, in that same time period the national average increased just $0.07.

According to GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan, part of the blame can be put on an increase in demand with more drivers on the road with nicer weather.

The news is even worse for those who use diesel fuel.

