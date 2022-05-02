Gas prices in Northeast Ohio rise faster than national average

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The average cost of a gallon of gas in Cleveland jumped $0.17 in less than a week, according to data from the fuel tracking website GasBuddy.

On April 27, the average in Cleveland was $3.90 a gallon and as of Monday morning, May 2, the price has shot up to $4.09.

While the national average is still much higher at $4.21 a gallon, in that same time period the national average increased just $0.07.

According to GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan, part of the blame can be put on an increase in demand with more drivers on the road with nicer weather.

BREAKING: According to GasBuddy data, weekly US gasoline demand (Sun-Sat) rose 0.4% from the prior week and was up 0.9% compared to the four week moving average. — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) May 1, 2022

The news is even worse for those who use diesel fuel.

Explosive Saturday for diesel, average price now $5.27/gal as most Northeast states surge. Current averages and overnight change:

ME $5.85 +19c

PA $5.85 +9c

CT $5.83 +18c

VT $5.79 +15c

NJ $5.77 +17c

MA $5.77 +15c

NY $5.77 +13c

RI $5.76 +16c

NH $5.72 +16c

DE $5.68 +11c — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) May 1, 2022

