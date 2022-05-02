Grand jury indicts Portage County suspect accused of fatally stabbing 11-year-old brother

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage County Grand Jury indicted the 18-year-old male accused of stabbing his 11-year-old brother to death last month.

According to Windham police, Nathan McAtee killed his brother on April 19.

The victim, Joseph McAtee, was found dead inside their Cloverleaf Road apartment building.

Police said he suffered stab wounds to his neck, back and stomach.

Nathan was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault.

His next scheduled court hearing is July 13.

Nathan remains held on a $1 million bond.

According to police, the family recently moved to the area and there have been no previous contacts made with the department.

