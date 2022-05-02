2 Strong 4 Bullies
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood

By Avery Williams
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have launched a homicide investigation in connection to the death of a 35-year-old man.

The victim was identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as Lee Jordan Jr., of Euclid.

The medical examiner said Jordan was found dead Saturday in the 16000 block of St. Clair Avenue in the city’s Collinwood neighborhood.

There’s no word on how Jordan died.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland police for more information.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

