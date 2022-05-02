Kent State University prepares to honor and remember the tragedy of May 4, 1970

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - May 4 will mark 52 years since the deadly shootings by the Ohio National Guard on the campus of Kent State University in 1970.

13 seconds of history was written that day after nearly 70 shots were fired into a large crowd of antiwar protesters.

When the shooting stopped, four students were killed: Jeffrey Miller, Allison Krause, William Schroeder and Sandra Scheuer.

Shroeder was shot in the back, along with two of the nine people injured by the gunfire.

A protest for peace for some felt like a war here at home.

19 News talked to a KSU Alum named Margo who asked that we not use her last name, “That was my last year of college. I graduated that year. It was pretty scary, it was really scary.”

But Margo says it’s important to remember what happened all those years ago, so history doesn’t repeat itself, “Something like that should have never, ever happened.”

For the first time in three years the memorial ceremony will be on-campus, instead of virtually like during the pandemic, and for the first time an interactive exhibit with photos of that tragic day, details on the lives of the victims and interviews from those who lived to tell the story.

Margo remembers that day like it was yesterday, “I was cramming for a test and I went to campus. I was running across campus and someone from the Ohio National Guard came at me and said you’re not allowed to go on campus. That’s when I realized what had happened.”

This year’s week-long list of events called the “Power of Our Voices” will honor and remember a moment in time that shocked a nation, and spotlighted a nation divided when students and others wanted to use their voices to effect change.

Students, alumni, visitors and those impacted by that day are set to gather at the Kent State Commons at 12 p.m. May 4 to commemorate the moment that gunfire erupted 52 years ago.

