Man arrested after trying to abduct student waiting at bus stop, Akron police say

By Avery Williams
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers arrested a man just hours after he allegedly attempted to abduct a student waiting at a bus stop.

Da Aron Jackson, 29, was charged with abduction and taken to the Summit County Jail, according to police.

Da Aron Jackson
Da Aron Jackson(Source: WOIO)

The attempted kidnapping happened around 6:25 a.m. Friday at a Metro RTA bus stop located on South Arlington Street near Neville Avenue.

Just three days prior, on April 24, Jackson was released from prison, according to a spokesperson with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC.)

Akron police said the student, a 16-year-old girl, reported to officers that she was on her way to school when Jackson approached her.

She told police Jackson walked around near her, trying to start a conversation before grabbing her from behind and trying to pull her in the direction of his vehicle, which was parked around the corner.

Akron police said the girl held onto a chain link fence and broke free of Jackson’s grasp.

Jackson initially fled with the girl’s cellphone but threw it back to her ahead of driving away, according to police.

The attempted kidnapping happened Friday at a Metro RTA bus stop located on South Arlington...
The attempted kidnapping happened Friday at a Metro RTA bus stop located on South Arlington Street near Neville Avenue.(Source: WOIO)

Akron police said officers became aware of the incident around 7:45 a.m. after the girl and her mother arrived to the station.

The department then issued an alert and began searching.

According to police, a detective found Jackson about six hours after the incident at 12:30 p.m. on Brown Street.

He was taken into custody near South Main Street and East Waterloo Road.

According to the ODRC spokesperson, Jackson was behind bars from Dec. 2013 to Sept. 2017 for an aggravated robbery conviction.

In Sept. of 2021, he was sent back to prison for a post release control sanction, the spokesperson said, and served the maximum amount of time allowed before being released April 24, 2022.

