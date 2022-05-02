2 Strong 4 Bullies
Methadone clinic robbed at gunpoint in West Chester

Police are on scene investigating an armed robbery at a methadone clinic and drug addiction...
Police are on scene investigating an armed robbery at a methadone clinic and drug addiction treatment center in West Chester, a township spokeswoman confirms.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: May. 2, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating an armed robbery at a methadone clinic and drug addiction treatment center in West Chester, a township spokeswoman confirms.

It was reported just after 6 a.m. Monday at Community Medical Services on Crescentville Road, just east of Ohio 747, according to the spokeswoman, Barb Wilson.

A man armed with a gun showed the weapon to a nurse at the partition window in the facility’s lobby, she said.

He demanded a bottle of methadone.

The suspect fled the scene with two bottles of methadone and remains at large, Wilson confirmed.

No injuries were reported.

Police are searching for the suspect.

Customers stated he left in a tan van or truck in an unknown direction. He was wearing shorts, a Hoodie and a red bandana, according to Wilson.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

