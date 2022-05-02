Methadone clinic robbed at gunpoint in West Chester

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating an armed robbery at a methadone clinic and drug addiction treatment center in West Chester, a township spokeswoman confirms.

It was reported just after 6 a.m. Monday at Community Medical Services on Crescentville Road, just east of Ohio 747, according to the spokeswoman, Barb Wilson.

A man armed with a gun showed the weapon to a nurse at the partition window in the facility’s lobby, she said.

He demanded a bottle of methadone.

The suspect fled the scene with two bottles of methadone and remains at large, Wilson confirmed.

West Chester police on scene investigating armed robbery a methadone clinic off East Crescentville Rd & Ohio 747. Gunman showed weapon to nurse at lobby window, fled w/2 bottles of methadone just after 7 a.m., township spokeswoman says@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/762ktnzN2R — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) May 2, 2022

No injuries were reported.

Police are searching for the suspect.

Customers stated he left in a tan van or truck in an unknown direction. He was wearing shorts, a Hoodie and a red bandana, according to Wilson.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.