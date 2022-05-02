Nine Years Later: Gina, Amanda and Michelle

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a case that sent shockwaves through Cleveland and beyond. Three women who went missing in their teens found alive inside a house of horrors.

Reporter, Jen Picciano looks back on the case of Gina DeJesus, Amanda Berry and Michelle Knight. She speaks with one of the first reporters to learn of the rescue and how he felt that day.

