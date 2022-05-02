2 Strong 4 Bullies
Reward offered for 'armed and dangerous' suspect accused in Lorain murder

By Avery Williams and Sia Nyorkor
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service and Lorain Police Department are searching for an “armed and dangerous” suspect accused in the murder of a 37-year-old man.

Lorain police said Joshua Martinez, 24, was identified as the suspect who killed Gerardo Massari.

A reward is available for information leading to his capture, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Lorain police say Joshua Martinez, 24, is wanted for the murder of Gerardo Massari, 37.
Lorain police say Joshua Martinez, 24, is wanted for the murder of Gerardo Massari, 37.(Source: Lorain Police Department)

Lorain police said officers found Massari, of Lorain, shot around 10 p.m. Saturday in an alley behind the 1200 block of Oberlin Avenue.

Martinez is described as standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 126 pounds.

According to the U.S. Marshals, his last known residences were in Cleveland and Lorain.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).

You can also submit a tip online.

