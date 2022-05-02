2 Strong 4 Bullies
Summit County man sentenced to life in prison for raping 11-year-old girl

Judge Susan Baker Ross sentenced Robin Stevens, 40, to life in prison after raping an 11-year-old girl.
A jury finds Robin Stevens, Jr. guilty on all four charges in relation to raping an 11-year-old child.(Credit: Summit County Court)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Walsh announced that an Akron man was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole on May 2 after raping an 11-year-old girl that he knew.

Robin Stevens, Jr., 40, was found guilty on April 4 of rape, a first-degree felony; attempted rape, a first-degree felony; and two counts of gross sexual imposition, both of which are third-degree felonies, according to previous reports.

Judge Susan Baker Ross designated Stevens as a Tier III sex offender, which requires Stevens to register as a sex offender with the local sheriff every 90 days for the rest of his life, the report said.

Stevens will be eligible for parole in 16 years, officials confirmed.

Stevens was charged with one count of rape, a first-degree felony; attempted rape, a first-degree felony; and two counts of gross sexual imposition, which are third-degree felonies, according to the court docket.

Stevens was indicted Oct. 8, 2019 according to the court docket.

Stevens sexually assaulted the sleeping girl, who was staying at a relative’s house in June 2019.

The girl immediately informed a relative and was taken to the Akron Children’s Hospital.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

