Toledo man wanted after alleged attempted murder in Mansfield, police say

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield police issued a warrant for an attempted murder charge after a 29-year-old opened fire on a 31-year-old man near a convenience store.

Michael Childress, from Toledo, allegedly pistol-whipped Kenneth Norris during a fight and shot in the head at 2:15 a.m. on May 1 by the Mansfield Moto-Mart, located at 1050 W. 4th St., according to Mansfield Police Chief Keith Porch.

Norris was taken into surgery at a local hospital and his current condition is unknown, Porch said.

Childress is believed to be involved in at least one other shooting incident over the last two weeks, police said.

Childress is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair, police said.

Childress is believed to be driving a white 2006 Kia Sportage with Ohio license plate JAE5836, which belongs to a relative of his girlfriend, police said.

Childress is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, officials said.

Police said to call 911 and local law enforcement if Childress is seen.

Anyone that has information about the shooting has been asked to call Major Crimes at 419-755-9724.

