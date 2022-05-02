2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Toledo man wanted after alleged attempted murder in Mansfield, police say

Michael Childress, 29, is wanted for attempted murder and is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Michael Childress, 29, is wanted for attempted murder and is considered to be armed and...
Michael Childress, 29, is wanted for attempted murder and is considered to be armed and dangerous, police said.(Source: Mansfield Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield police issued a warrant for an attempted murder charge after a 29-year-old opened fire on a 31-year-old man near a convenience store.

Michael Childress, from Toledo, allegedly pistol-whipped Kenneth Norris during a fight and shot in the head at 2:15 a.m. on May 1 by the Mansfield Moto-Mart, located at 1050 W. 4th St., according to Mansfield Police Chief Keith Porch.

Norris was taken into surgery at a local hospital and his current condition is unknown, Porch said.

Childress is believed to be involved in at least one other shooting incident over the last two weeks, police said.

Childress is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair, police said.

Childress is believed to be driving a white 2006 Kia Sportage with Ohio license plate JAE5836, which belongs to a relative of his girlfriend, police said.

Childress is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, officials said.

Police said to call 911 and local law enforcement if Childress is seen.

Anyone that has information about the shooting has been asked to call Major Crimes at 419-755-9724.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Dangerous drifters driving like crazy, cutting donuts at inner-city Cleveland intersections
Muscle car madness: Drivers block off busy Cleveland intersections for dangerous stunts
Cleveland man accused of drunk driving and killing passenger testifies in his own trial
Cleveland man accused of drunk driving and killing passenger testifies in his own trial
Beachwood police investigate reports of stolen mail
Beachwood police investigate reports of stolen mail
Family seeks justice in cold case murder of 27-year-old Jermayne Mitchell
Family seeks justice in cold case murder of 27-year-old Jermayne Mitchell
Cleveland man accused of drunk driving and killing passenger testifies in his own trial
Cleveland man accused of drunk driving and killing passenger testifies in his own trial