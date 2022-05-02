Video shows bystander nearly hit by car that crashed into Cleveland business

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman is counting her lucky stars after surviving a close-call crash Sunday in the city’s Central neighborhood.

Video shows the bystander just barely dodge a car moving in reverse before it crashed through the front of a Cleveland business.

The woman told 19 News she was heading into the store when the car “nipped [her] just a little bit, not all the way.”

Cleveland police said the driver fled with the vehicle following the crash, which happened just before 4 p.m. at a Discounts-R-Us store located at 2549 East 55th St.

“It was a scary moment,” the woman said. “My life flashed in front of me.”

Police were continuing to search for the driver as of Sunday afternoon.

Man drives away after crashing into Cleveland business, police say

