2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Video shows bystander nearly hit by car that crashed into Cleveland business

By Avery Williams
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman is counting her lucky stars after surviving a close-call crash Sunday in the city’s Central neighborhood.

Video shows the bystander just barely dodge a car moving in reverse before it crashed through the front of a Cleveland business.

The woman told 19 News she was heading into the store when the car “nipped [her] just a little bit, not all the way.”

Cleveland police said the driver fled with the vehicle following the crash, which happened just before 4 p.m. at a Discounts-R-Us store located at 2549 East 55th St.

“It was a scary moment,” the woman said. “My life flashed in front of me.”

Police were continuing to search for the driver as of Sunday afternoon.

Man drives away after crashing into Cleveland business, police say

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Tornado toca tierra en Arecibo, Puerto Rico; dejando daños materiales.
Tornado toca tierra en Arecibo, Puerto Rico; dejando daños materiales.
Beachwood police investigate reports of stolen mail
Utilities
BBB warns of utility scams
Will Ohio voters have to vote for congressional races again after the May 3 primary?
Will Ohio voters have to vote for congressional races again after the May 3 primary?
Franklin Kutz (Source: Lakewood police)
Westlake man charged with OVI after crash kills Lakewood woman