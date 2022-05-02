Video shows bystander nearly hit by car that crashed into Cleveland business
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman is counting her lucky stars after surviving a close-call crash Sunday in the city’s Central neighborhood.
Video shows the bystander just barely dodge a car moving in reverse before it crashed through the front of a Cleveland business.
The woman told 19 News she was heading into the store when the car “nipped [her] just a little bit, not all the way.”
Cleveland police said the driver fled with the vehicle following the crash, which happened just before 4 p.m. at a Discounts-R-Us store located at 2549 East 55th St.
“It was a scary moment,” the woman said. “My life flashed in front of me.”
Police were continuing to search for the driver as of Sunday afternoon.
