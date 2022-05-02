2 Strong 4 Bullies
What happened to Kathy Parisi?

Kathy Parisi went missing when she was 25 years old.(Parisi family)
By Sara Goldenberg and Tamu Thomas
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A young mom working as an escort disappears one spring day in 1997, never to be seen again. Her daughters fight for answers as homicide detectives get involved in the case. Investigative reporter Sara Goldenberg tracks down where the case stands and reveals evidence her daughters believe could solve the case.

Related Content:

Cleveland mother vanishes in 1997, never to be seen again. Now, Cleveland Police are turning up new leads in the case

Daughters fight for answers 23 years after mother’s disappearance; Cleveland detectives revisit case

Listen to this latest episode of true-crime podcast, Dark Side of the Land.

