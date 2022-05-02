What happened to Kathy Parisi?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A young mom working as an escort disappears one spring day in 1997, never to be seen again. Her daughters fight for answers as homicide detectives get involved in the case. Investigative reporter Sara Goldenberg tracks down where the case stands and reveals evidence her daughters believe could solve the case.

