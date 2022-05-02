Who Killed Amy Mihaljevic?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a case that continues to haunt a Cleveland-area community.

Amy Mihaljevic, 10, disappeared in 1989 from a Bay Village shopping center.

Her body was found 100 days later in Ashland County.

The case remains unsolved but has never gone cold.

Journalist, Nichole Vrsansky lived near the area where Amy went missing.

She digs into the case with Amy’s family and investigators, hoping someone will help bring justice.

Follow the case with Nichole in true-crime podcast, Dark Side of the Land.

