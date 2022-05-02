2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Who Killed Amy Mihaljevic?

Amy Mihaljevic
Amy Mihaljevic
By 19 News Digital Team and Tamu Thomas
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a case that continues to haunt a Cleveland-area community.

Amy Mihaljevic, 10, disappeared in 1989 from a Bay Village shopping center.

Her body was found 100 days later in Ashland County.

The case remains unsolved but has never gone cold.

Journalist, Nichole Vrsansky lived near the area where Amy went missing.

Related Content:

32 years later, Mark Mihaljevic still hopeful his daughter’s killer will be found

‘Now we know’: New clues in the Amy Mihaljevic case

She digs into the case with Amy’s family and investigators, hoping someone will help bring justice.

Follow the case with Nichole in true-crime podcast, Dark Side of the Land.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Will Ohio voters have to vote for congressional races again after the May 3 primary?
Will Ohio voters have to vote for congressional races again after the May 3 primary?
Franklin Kutz (Source: Lakewood police)
Westlake man charged with OVI after crash kills Lakewood woman
The girl told police she was on her way to school when the man grabbed her from behind.
Teen girl escapes alleged kidnapping attempt at Akron bus stop, police say
Family seeks justice in cold case murder of 27-year-old Jermayne Mitchell
Family seeks justice in cold case murder of 27-year-old Jermayne Mitchell
Family seeks justice in cold case murder of 27-year-old Jermayne Mitchell
Family seeks justice in cold case murder of 27-year-old Jermayne Mitchell