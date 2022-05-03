2 Strong 4 Bullies
19 Investigates introduces Dark Side of the Land podcast

Subscribe to Dark Side of the Land podcast.
By Tamu Thomas
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland has beautiful parks, excellent museums, delicious food and loyal sports fans; however, it’s also home to some of the country’s most notorious crimes.

The 19 News Investigative team explores some of the most shocking crimes along Lake Erie.

The team of journalists digs deep into the archives, searching for new answers and hopefully justice for some families who have been waiting for years.

Listen to the team’s new true-crime podcast, Dark Side of the Land, as they take you behind the headlines.

Subscribe to Dark Side of the Land and listen on all major podcast platforms or cleveland19.com.

