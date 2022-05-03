2 Strong 4 Bullies
19 News helps woman living without a toilet in West Side apartment

“When I moved in, I didn’t have a bathroom at all, no sink, no toilet, no floors, no walls.”
By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman living at Denison Manor on the 3200 block of West 100th Street has been living without a working toilet, bathroom sink and shower for months.

She didn’t want to reveal her identity, but she reached out to the 19 Troubleshooters for help.

“I’m outraged and I hope something is done,” the tenant said.

This tenant, who is handicapped, said she has paid her rent, but she now has to stay with a friend in a downstairs unit so she can have access to a bathroom. She said she was aware of this before moving in but was told it would be working.

“I was promised my unit was to be ready to be moved in,” the tenant said. “When I moved in, I didn’t have a bathroom at all, no sink, no toilet, no floors, no walls.”

As we discovered, what happened here is complicated and confusing. The tenants told 19 News they’re unsure who runs their building.

However, 19 News was able to track down the maintenance manager to find out when this will be fixed.

“If the toilet’s up there you know I can come and tell them tomorrow let me put it in,” Mel Stanford, the maintenance manager said.

The 19 Troubleshooters getting the answer as to when this woman will have a livable home. In the meantime, she hopes the owner hears her pleas for help, so no one else has to live this way.

“Fix my unit because you wouldn’t want to live this way,” the tenant said.

19 News has also been working to speak with the building’s owner. Once we hear from them, we will update this story.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

