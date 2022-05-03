2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ashland County Sheriff deputies mourn loss of K9

K9 Kimber (Source: Ashland County Sheriff)
K9 Kimber (Source: Ashland County Sheriff)(LORI_RICHERT_PHOTOGRAPHY | (Source: Ashland County Sheriff))
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Ashland County Sheriff deputies announced Tuesday their recently retired K9 Officer died due to lingering medical issues.

According to deputies, K9 Kimber worked for them from 2017-2022.

“Kimber loved participating in K-9 demonstrations and the attention she received everywhere she went. She loved people,” said Ashland County Sheriff deputies.

