Ashland County Sheriff deputies mourn loss of K9
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Ashland County Sheriff deputies announced Tuesday their recently retired K9 Officer died due to lingering medical issues.
According to deputies, K9 Kimber worked for them from 2017-2022.
“Kimber loved participating in K-9 demonstrations and the attention she received everywhere she went. She loved people,” said Ashland County Sheriff deputies.
