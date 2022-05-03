Browns release kickers after drafting York

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns have officially released kickers Chase McLaughlin and Chris Blewitt after drafting LSU’s Cade York in the fourth round of the NFL Draft over the weekend.

Last season, the Browns converted only 72.7% of their field goal attempts which was the worst in the league.

York set an LSU record with 15 career field goals of 50-plus yards and he was arguably the best kicker in the draft.

He becomes the highest-drafted kicker since 2016.

