Browns release kickers after drafting York

McLaughlin and Blewitt released by the organization
Detroit Lions cornerback Mark Gilbert (40) reacts on a missed field goal during the first half...
Detroit Lions cornerback Mark Gilbert (40) reacts on a missed field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. Cleveland Browns kicker Chase McLaughlin (3) looks on. (AP Photo/David Richard)(David Richard | AP)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns have officially released kickers Chase McLaughlin and Chris Blewitt after drafting LSU’s Cade York in the fourth round of the NFL Draft over the weekend.

Last season, the Browns converted only 72.7% of their field goal attempts which was the worst in the league.

York set an LSU record with 15 career field goals of 50-plus yards and he was arguably the best kicker in the draft.

He becomes the highest-drafted kicker since 2016.

