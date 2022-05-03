Canton man shot, killed inside his kitchen, 19-year-old suspect on the loose

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police are looking for a 19-year-old man wanted for a deadly shooting inside a home Monday afternoon.

Canton police said Sean Rex, 47, was shot in the head inside the kitchen of his home in the 2100 block of 7th St. N.E. around 4:17 p.m.

Rex was pronounced dead at the scene.

Canton police identified the suspect as Darcell Lamont Anthony Jr., 19, of Canton.

Anthony remains on the loose and police ask anyone with information to call them at 330-489-3144.

Police added Anthony also has outstanding arrest warrants for domestic violence and felonious assault, on unrelated cases.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.