Canton teen sentenced to life in prison after 2019 shooting that left 1 dead, 3 injured

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Walsh announced that a Canton teen has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole on May 3 after being found guilty in connection to a shooting in 2019 that left one person dead and three others, including a 12-year-old boy, injured.

Lavontae Poole, 19, from Canton, was found guilty on April 26 of murder, an unclassified felony; and aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, according to a news release.

According to officials, the indictment stemmed from a shooting incident in June 2019 after Poole, 20-year-old Marquis Felder, and 20-year-old Zaveon Carter entered a home on Rowe Street in Akron with intentions to rob the family and steal marijuana.

The three then opened fire on four people inside the home while 28-year-old Jimmy Foster and 35-year-old Martino Livingston stood outside, according to officials.

34-year-old Brandon Varner died as a result of the shooting after being shot eight times, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Officials said 24-year-old Marquis Locket was also shot eight times, while 39-year-old Terica Poole (with no relation to Lavontae) and a 12-year-old-boy were shot during the incident.

All three survived the shooting, according to the report.

The five individuals were indicted in 2019 on 21 charges, according to the court docket.

Poole pled not guilty Nov. 8, 2019 and was held on a $1 million bond, the court docket said.

Prosecutors requested a maximum sentence with parole eligibility after 26 years, according to the prosecutor’s office, but Poole was given parole eligibility after serving 15 years.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Felder is currently serving a life sentence after pleading guilty Sept. 9, 2021 to a first-degree aggravated battery with a gun specification charge, a first-degree attempted murder with a gun specification charge, and two second-degree felonious assault with gun specification charges.

Foster, who pled guilty Feb. 16 to a first-degree aggravated burglary with a gun specification charge and a third-degree obstructing justice charge, and Livingston, who pled guilty March 15 to a second-degree robbery charge and a third-degree obstructing justice charge, will both be sentenced May 31, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Carter will go to trial in June, officials said.

