2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Canton teen sentenced to life in prison after 2019 shooting that left 1 dead, 3 injured

Lavontae Poole will be eligible for parole after serving 15 years of a life sentence.
Lavontae Poole will be eligible for parole after serving 15 years of a life sentence.
Lavontae Poole will be eligible for parole after serving 15 years of a life sentence.(Source: Summit County Prosecutor's Office)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Walsh announced that a Canton teen has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole on May 3 after being found guilty in connection to a shooting in 2019 that left one person dead and three others, including a 12-year-old boy, injured.

Lavontae Poole, 19, from Canton, was found guilty on April 26 of murder, an unclassified felony; and aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, according to a news release.

According to officials, the indictment stemmed from a shooting incident in June 2019 after Poole, 20-year-old Marquis Felder, and 20-year-old Zaveon Carter entered a home on Rowe Street in Akron with intentions to rob the family and steal marijuana.

The three then opened fire on four people inside the home while 28-year-old Jimmy Foster and 35-year-old Martino Livingston stood outside, according to officials.

34-year-old Brandon Varner died as a result of the shooting after being shot eight times, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Officials said 24-year-old Marquis Locket was also shot eight times, while 39-year-old Terica Poole (with no relation to Lavontae) and a 12-year-old-boy were shot during the incident.

All three survived the shooting, according to the report.

The five individuals were indicted in 2019 on 21 charges, according to the court docket.

Poole pled not guilty Nov. 8, 2019 and was held on a $1 million bond, the court docket said.

Prosecutors requested a maximum sentence with parole eligibility after 26 years, according to the prosecutor’s office, but Poole was given parole eligibility after serving 15 years.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Felder is currently serving a life sentence after pleading guilty Sept. 9, 2021 to a first-degree aggravated battery with a gun specification charge, a first-degree attempted murder with a gun specification charge, and two second-degree felonious assault with gun specification charges.

Foster, who pled guilty Feb. 16 to a first-degree aggravated burglary with a gun specification charge and a third-degree obstructing justice charge, and Livingston, who pled guilty March 15 to a second-degree robbery charge and a third-degree obstructing justice charge, will both be sentenced May 31, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Carter will go to trial in June, officials said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody
Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
A 53-year-old man was airlifted to MetroHealth Medical Center after he crashed his Dodge...
Single-vehicle crash closes road for hours in North Ridgeville Sunday

Latest News

Nuevo video de vigilancia capturo el momento exacto cuando el presunto sospechoso intentaba...
Hombre de 29 años intenta secuestrar a adolescente de 16 años.
William Motley (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Jury deliberating in trial for Cleveland man accused of killing passenger while driving drunk in stolen car
(Source: MGN)
Canton man shot, killed inside his kitchen, 19-year-old suspect in custody
(Source: Lorain police)
Lorain police arrest convicted felon with over 10 grams of suspected fentanyl, crack cocaine, pills