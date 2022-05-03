Cleveland Guardians postpones game v. San Diego Padres

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians announced their 6:10 home game against the San Diego Padres on May 3 has been postponed due to inclement weather on their Twitter page.

The team said attendees for the game will have the option to exchange their tickets for one of six game options, which includes the traditional double-header starting at 1:10 p.m. May 4.

Tonight's game has been postponed due to weather and has been rescheduled as part of a traditional doubleheader starting at 1:10 PM on May 4th.



Ticket holders to the postponed game will have the option to exchange into one of six game options, including the doubleheader. pic.twitter.com/tK94PrGSm3 — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) May 3, 2022

The cancellation comes after a tornado watch was issued for Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll and Columbiana Counties, which will stay in effect until 9 p.m. May 3, along with expectations of severe thunderstorms rolling through Northeast Ohio.

NEW: A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for our southern counties, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll, and Columbiana Co. until 9 PM pic.twitter.com/Bx2C43Z9im — Kelly Dobeck ⛈ (@KellyDWeather) May 3, 2022

