Cleveland Guardians postpones game v. San Diego Padres
The game will be rescheduled as part of a traditional doubleheader starting at 1:10 p.m. on May 4.
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians announced their 6:10 home game against the San Diego Padres on May 3 has been postponed due to inclement weather on their Twitter page.
The team said attendees for the game will have the option to exchange their tickets for one of six game options, which includes the traditional double-header starting at 1:10 p.m. May 4.
The cancellation comes after a tornado watch was issued for Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll and Columbiana Counties, which will stay in effect until 9 p.m. May 3, along with expectations of severe thunderstorms rolling through Northeast Ohio.
