Cleveland man accused of drunk driving and killing passenger testifies in his own trial

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - William Motley took to the witness stand to defend himself.

The 36-year-old is accused of driving drunk and killing one of his friends who was in the car with him back in February of 2021.

Cleveland Police say Motley was speeding in a stolen car when he crashed into the back of a semi-truck along East 55th street.

“That’s hurtful and to know that I didn’t cause it,” said Motley.

During his trial on Monday, Motley spoke to a jury and told them he wasn’t the one who caused the accident.

He claims another passenger grabbed the wheel of the car and that’s when things went left.

It also came up in court that back In 2009, Motley was convicted of voluntary manslaughter. Police say he hit and killed a man with his car.

“I plead guilty to it because it was like a rage... it hurted,” said Motley.

Motley spent eight years in prison for what he did in 2009.

Once this trial wraps up, a jury will decide if he goes back to prison or not.

