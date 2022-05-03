2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland woman, 8-year-old daughter die in murder-suicide after car crashes into WV river

Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident(WSAZ)
By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials said a Cleveland resident and her 8-year-old daughter, as well as a West Virginia volunteer firefighter who attempted to help in the rescue, died after the woman apparently drove into a river during a murder-suicide.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon in a West Virginia stretch of the Elk River in Sutton, according to authorities.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal said 42-year-old LaTonya Bell, of Cleveland, intentionally drove her car into the river.

Bell’s 8-year-old daughter, Havana Pipkins, was in the car at the time.

West Virginia officials in Braxton County identified the firefighter who tried to free Bell and Pipkins from inside the submerged car as 24-year-old John Forbush.

Bell, Pipkins, and Forbush all died as a result of the incident.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE May 2nd, 2022 CONTACT INFORMATION: Robert D. Bailey IV Chief Deputy State Fire...

Posted by WV State Fire Marshal on Monday, May 2, 2022

“John did not enter that river knowing he would become a victim, he entered it knowing someone needed help,” the Braxton County Office of Emergency Services shared on Facebook.

Words can’t explain how deeply we’re saddened by this tragedy and how it is felt all across the Firefighter community...

Posted by Sutton Volunteer Fire Department on Monday, May 2, 2022

The bodies of the three deceased individuals were sent to the West Virginia chief medical officer for further evaluation.

