Columbus wants to poach officers from already short-staffed Northeast Ohio departments

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the first time ever, the Columbus Police Department is accepting what are called lateral transfers to come work in the capital city in an attempt to recruit more police.

Lateral transfers are officers who are already certified and working, who then transfer to another department.

The practice has been happening more and more around the country as fewer people are applying for vacant positions.

Some cities have even offered moving expenses and bonuses.

Columbus is touting better pay, claiming it is one of the highest-paying departments in the state.

According to a news release from the Columbus Police, “Officers with less than 5 years’ experience will start at $67,235 per year. Officers with 5 years’ experience or more will start at $89,293 per year. Successful applicants will complete an abbreviated 12-week academy training.”

The police force in the capital city has made some administration changes recently that are consider by some to be groundbreaking and progressive.

For example in 2021, Columbus named Chief Elaine Bryant to the position who became the first-ever chief from outside the division, and also the first female African-American chief.

The move to actively recruit officers from other cities will ruffle some feathers, particularly in Cleveland, the state’s second largest city behind Columbus.

The Cleveland police force currently sits at about 1,400 officers even though the budget allows for 1,600.

Recently, the Cleveland City Council has said it would like to see 1,800 to 2,000 officers on city streets.

Councilman Mike Polensek, chair of the Safety committee, told Cleveland 19 it will be hard to compete with the high wages offered by Columbus.

“We need to increase the base pay and the city administration will have to embark on the most intense recruitment plan they have ever undertaken,” Polensek said. “As of two weeks ago, we were down 241 officers. That is equivalent to losing an entire Police District and more. This is not good.”

Four months into the new Mayor Justin Bibb administration and Polensek sees the police staffing issue as a major hurdle.

“I will tell you, without any fear of contradiction, this is the greatest challenge facing the Bibb Administration, especially heading into the summer,” Polensek said. “I strongly suggest that he makes a concerted effort to bring the Ohio Highway Patrol more frequently to do traffic enforcement and work with the Cuyahoga County Sherriff’s office to see if they can free up any officers as well to augment our basic patrols.”

