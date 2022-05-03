FIRST ALERT DAY: Rain and thunderstorms today; possible severe weather later this afternoon and evening

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure is tracking through Illinois this morning. The system crosses northeast Ohio this evening. Widespread rain will develop from west to east by afternoon. The instability doesn’t really increase until later this afternoon and this evening. This is when thunderstorms will be in the area. A few of these storms could go severe with wind damage being the main threat. Be prepared to take shelter if strong storms move in. Look for scattered showers behind the cold front overnight. Much cooler air builds in tomorrow. A few leftover showers tomorrow morning, otherwise it’ll be a cloudy sky until late afternoon when some breaks develop. High today around 70 degrees, but only in the 50 to 55 degree range tomorrow.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.