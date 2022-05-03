2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘Grand Slam Beerfest’ returns to Progressive Field in Cleveland

Progressive Field ahead of home opener
Progressive Field ahead of home opener(Source: WOIO/Katie Tercek)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians announced the return of the Grand Slam Beerfest at Progressive Field, presented by Fat Head’s Brewery, in a news release on May 2.

The event makes its return July 9, after a sell-out inaugural crowd of 9,000 fans sampled over 200 craft beers, wines and cocktails while touring Progressive Field last year, Guardians’ Assistant Communications Director Austin Controulis said in a news release.

The partnership event between the Cleveland Beerfest and The Music Settlement of Cleveland aims to celebrate the brewing history and future in Cleveland, the news release said.

“Cleveland is one of the top craft beer cities in the country and this festival celebrates that fact,” said Director of Cleveland Beerfest Craig Johnson in a comment. “We’ve again invited all of the local breweries to gather with a sellout crowd of 9,000 fans while helping to support music education efforts in local schools by The Music Settlement organization.”

Attendees will have another opportunity to walk around Progressive Field and select drink samples from the tables of local breweries and distilleries.

“We are excited to once again partner with Cleveland Beerfest and bring back such a fun and unique experience to Progressive Field,” said Cleveland Guardians Director of Special Events Caitlyn Burkart in a comment. “The response to the inaugural event was incredibly positive and we are pleased to see this become an annual special event at Progressive Field for Northeast Ohio to enjoy.”

Guardians season ticket holders will receive emails with a priority link to purchase discounted tickets during a presale starting at 9 a.m. May 3, the release said.

Tickets become available for the public starting at 9 a.m. May 5.

For tickets and information, visit GrandSlamBeerfest.com.

