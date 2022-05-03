Jury deliberating in trial for Cleveland man accused of killing passenger while driving drunk in stolen car

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury in the trial for the 36-year-old Cleveland man accused of killing one of his passengers while driving drunk last February started deliberating Tuesday.

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Nancy Fuerst is presiding over the trial for William Motley.

Motley took the stand in his own defense Monday.

William Motley ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Cleveland police said on Feb. 22, 2021, Motley was driving a stolen vehicle with a suspended license while drunk.

According to officers, Motley was also speeding when he crashed into the rear of a trailer along East 55th Street.

The 36-year-old front seat passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second passenger, a 29-year-old, was injured.

Motley was indicted on the below charges:

One count of aggravated vehicular homicide

One count of aggravated vehicular assault

Two counts of driving under the influence

One count of receiving stolen property

In 2009, Motley was convicted of voluntary manslaughter after hitting and killing a man.

