2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

$50,000 bond set for man suspected of trying to abduct child from Summit County bus stop

By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The alleged suspect who was caught on surveillance video trying to kidnap a teen girl from an Akron bus stop appeared in Akron Municipal Court Tuesday morning.

The judge ordered that DeAron Jackson be held on a $50,000 bond.

Akron police said Jackson tried to abduct the 16-year-old girl from a Metro RTA bus stop on South Arlington on April 29.

The girl told investigators she was on her way to school when Jackson approached her and tried to drag her to his parked vehicle.

The surveillance video from a nearby property shows the teen victim holding onto a chain-linked fence before she was eventually able to escape.

The 29-year-old was arrested following the abduction attempt, just days after his April 24 prison release on a previous aggravated robbery charge.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody
Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
A 53-year-old man was airlifted to MetroHealth Medical Center after he crashed his Dodge...
Single-vehicle crash closes road for hours in North Ridgeville Sunday

Latest News

Amy Mihaljevic
Dark Side of the Land: Who Killed Amy Mihaljevic?
Dark Side of the Land podcast
WARNING: Fake NOPEC solicitors going door-to-door in Northeast Ohio
Human Life Protection Act details
Ohio lawmakers already considering abortion ban if Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade ruling
11th Congressional District candidates participate in town hall
11th Congressional District candidates discuss the digital divide