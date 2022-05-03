$50,000 bond set for man suspected of trying to abduct child from Summit County bus stop

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The alleged suspect who was caught on surveillance video trying to kidnap a teen girl from an Akron bus stop appeared in Akron Municipal Court Tuesday morning.

The judge ordered that DeAron Jackson be held on a $50,000 bond.

Akron police said Jackson tried to abduct the 16-year-old girl from a Metro RTA bus stop on South Arlington on April 29.

The girl told investigators she was on her way to school when Jackson approached her and tried to drag her to his parked vehicle.

The surveillance video from a nearby property shows the teen victim holding onto a chain-linked fence before she was eventually able to escape.

The 29-year-old was arrested following the abduction attempt, just days after his April 24 prison release on a previous aggravated robbery charge.

