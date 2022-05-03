Man wanted for a murder in Lorain, turns himself into police

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for shooting and killing a Lorain man last weekend, turned himself into Lorain police Monday evening.

According to Lorain police, Joshua Martinez, 24, murdered Gerardo Massari, 37, in the alley behind the 1200 block of Oberlin Avenue around 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 30.

Joshua Martinez, (Source: Lorain Police Department)

Massari died from his injuries at Lorain Mercy Hospital.

Martinez is now locked up in the Lorain County Jail.

