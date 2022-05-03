2 Strong 4 Bullies
Muscle car madness: Drivers block off busy Cleveland intersections for dangerous stunts

By Harry Boomer and Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple muscle cars took to the busy Cleveland streets Sunday when they blocked off intersections and performed dangerous high-speed stunts, leaving fellow motorists throughout the city terrorized and on edge.

The dangerous driving started at around 9:30 p.m. on May 1 when groups of the high-powered vehicles stopped traffic from passing to allow others in the group to perform tire burnouts, drifts and other dangerous stunts in the middle of the packed Cleveland streets.

The action took place on E. 55th Street and Chester Avenue and W. 25th Street and Detroit Avenue, where Mike Rogalski, one of the inconvenienced drivers, was able to capture the high-speed antics on his cell phone, showing a passenger hanging out of the window of a car while it was performing donuts in the middle of the street.

“It felt like a movie scene,” Rogalski said. “There was no regard for anyone around them or anyone trying to get home.”

Rogalski said there was some sort of car show going on throughout the city.

“It was very chaotic,” he said, adding that he was taken aback by the antics. “I didn’t necessarily feel unsafe as long as I didn’t intervene.

“But, if I did anything whatsoever to intervene, I would’ve felt highly unsafe and probably would have faced repercussions for that.”

One car was pulled over by Cleveland police, while the rest scattered and left the area.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

