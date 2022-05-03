Northeast Ohio politicians react to report regarding Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several politicians seated in Northeast Ohio shared their thoughts after an apparent leaked United States Supreme Court draft suggested that the majority of justices are set to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision on abortions.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb tweeted that the current standard must be protected “at all costs.”

Overturning Roe v. Wade rolls back 50 years of progress, we should be protecting reproductive rights in this country. A woman’s right to choose is her freedom. Full stop. We must protect it at all costs. https://t.co/6m636gpgGY — Justin M. Bibb (@JustinMBibb) May 3, 2022

Ohio state Rep. Emilia Strong Sykes and current U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, both Democrats, also released statements after the report surfaced on Monday night:

“A day we all feared would come has finally arrived. The Supreme Court’s leaked decision to strike down Roe v. Wade is one that does not value the position of the majority of Americans. This ruling means that here in Ohio our abortion rights and ability to make decision for ourselves are at risk. This decision will not eliminate abortion but it will ensure that abortions will not be safe. Now, more than ever, it’s important that we fight back. We are six months away from a critical election–and we cannot go backwards. Ohioans must get out and vote in tomorrow’s primary election and in November.”

“Overturning Roe v. Wade would be absolutely wrong, not to mention catastrophic for Ohio, where Republicans have passed one extreme and dangerous proposal after another to ban abortion—without exceptions even for rape, incest, or medical emergencies—before most people even know they’re pregnant. We cannot sit back and allow the Supreme Court to gut Ohioans’ most fundamental rights. Control of the Senate has never been more important: it’s time to end the filibuster, pass the Women’s Health Protection Act, and fight like hell to make sure all Ohio families are free to make these critical decisions without interference from politicians in Columbus or Washington.”

The original 1973 decision legalized abortion nationwide. A potential decision to overturn the ruling would allow individual states to regulate or ban abortions.

