Northeast Ohio politicians react to report regarding Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade

Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several politicians seated in Northeast Ohio shared their thoughts after an apparent leaked United States Supreme Court draft suggested that the majority of justices are set to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision on abortions.
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb tweeted that the current standard must be protected “at all costs.”
Overturning Roe v. Wade rolls back 50 years of progress, we should be protecting reproductive rights in this country. A woman’s right to choose is her freedom. Full stop. We must protect it at all costs. https://t.co/6m636gpgGY