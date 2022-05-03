2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio politicians react to report regarding Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade

A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court, Monday night, May 2, 2022 in Washington. A...
A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court, Monday night, May 2, 2022 in Washington. A draft opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a report published Monday night in Politico.(Source: AP Photo/Anna Johnson)
By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several politicians seated in Northeast Ohio shared their thoughts after an apparent leaked United States Supreme Court draft suggested that the majority of justices are set to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision on abortions.

Report: Draft opinion suggests Supreme Court could overturn Roe v Wade

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb tweeted that the current standard must be protected “at all costs.”

Ohio state Rep. Emilia Strong Sykes and current U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, both Democrats, also released statements after the report surfaced on Monday night:

The original 1973 decision legalized abortion nationwide. A potential decision to overturn the ruling would allow individual states to regulate or ban abortions.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody
Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
A 53-year-old man was airlifted to MetroHealth Medical Center after he crashed his Dodge...
Single-vehicle crash closes road for hours in North Ridgeville Sunday

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Some voters experiencing problems in Cuyahoga County
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Cleveland woman, 8-year-old daughter die in murder-suicide after car crashes into WV river
The family of Jermayne Keith Mitchell held a news conference Monday to demand a closer look at...
Police promise closer look at Euclid cold case after victim’s family demands justice
Dangerous drifters driving like crazy, cutting donuts at inner-city Cleveland intersections
Drivers block off busy Cleveland intersections for dangerous stunts (video)