Ohio lawmakers already considering abortion ban if Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade ruling

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Weeks before the leak of an apparent draft opinion from the United States Supreme Court, state lawmakers were already discussing a proposed bill that would ban abortions in Ohio if justices overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling.

House Bill 598, titled the “Enact Human Live Protection Act,” was introduced as a “trigger ban” on March 15 by Republican state Rep. Jean Schmidt, meaning it could only take effect if the Supreme Court allows states to regulate or prohibit abortion.

An abortion of a pregnancy that was the result of rape or incest would be considered illegal. The only exemption for an abortion under House Bill 598 would be is if the mother’s life is in danger.

“No person shall purposely cause or induce an abortion by either of the following:

(1) Prescribing, administering, or personally furnishing a drug or substance;

(2) Using an instrument or other means.”

Below is the text of the bill as it was introduced:

The Ohio House Government Oversight Committee held its first hearing on the proposal on April 27.

“I’m thrilled to see this legislation gaining momentum,” Rep. Schmidt, the bill’s primary sponsor, said. “I was happy to provide sponsor testimony and look forward to rolling up my sleeves for further work.”

According to Rep. Schmidt, 13 states, including neighboring Kentucky, have already passed trigger bans in anticipation that the 1973 ruling is overturned.

