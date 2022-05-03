2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio’s May 3 primary election: What you need to know for voting on Tuesday

(BlackSalmon | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tuesday is primary election day in Ohio.

In-person voting on May 3 begins when polls open at 6:30 a.m.

Voters have until 7:30 p.m. to get in line at their local polling place in order to cast a ballot.

There’s a good chance your polling place has changed for May 3 primary election

Specific polling locations can be found on the websites for the local county board of elections.

Ohio secretary of state releases early voting totals ahead of May 3 primary

Notable races and candidates:

Ohio governor race

  • Democratic candidates: John Cranley, Nan Whaley
  • Republican candidates: Gov. Mike DeWine, Joe Blystone, Ron Hood, Jim Renacci

U.S. Senate race

  • Democratic candidates: Tim Ryan, Morgan Harper, Traci Johnson
  • Republican candidates: Matt Dolan, Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel, Neil Patel, Mark Pukita, Jane Timken, JD Vance

The winning candidates from the 2022 primary races will be voted on again for seats during the Nov. 8 general election.

Stay with 19 News throughout the day for election results.

