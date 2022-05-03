Ohio’s May 3 primary election: What you need to know for voting on Tuesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tuesday is primary election day in Ohio.

In-person voting on May 3 begins when polls open at 6:30 a.m.

Voters have until 7:30 p.m. to get in line at their local polling place in order to cast a ballot.

Specific polling locations can be found on the websites for the local county board of elections.

Notable races and candidates:

Ohio governor race

Democratic candidates: John Cranley, Nan Whaley

Republican candidates: Gov. Mike DeWine, Joe Blystone, Ron Hood, Jim Renacci

U.S. Senate race

Democratic candidates: Tim Ryan, Morgan Harper, Traci Johnson

Republican candidates: Matt Dolan, Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel, Neil Patel, Mark Pukita, Jane Timken, JD Vance

The winning candidates from the 2022 primary races will be voted on again for seats during the Nov. 8 general election.

