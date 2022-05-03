Police promise closer look at Euclid cold case after victim’s family demands justice

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of a man murdered 15 years ago showed up at the Euclid Municipal Center on Monday to demand civic leaders take a closer look at the unsolved shooting.

Jermayne Keith Mitchell was gunned down on April 26, 2007, near the intersection of Knuth and Euclid Avenue.

No arrests have been made.

“It’s time. Our family has been grieving for 15 years,” said Vivian Mitchell.

Her son, Jermayne, left behind a newborn son who is now 15-years-old.

“I don’t want him to turn bitter. He’ll tell us sometimes, ‘Grandma, I’m going to find out who killed my dad.’ I don’t want him to have that kind of tone in his voice. I want him to pursue his life without having to pursue what we’re here to pursue, which is justice for his dad,” Mrs. Mitchell said.

During a news conference outside city hall before a scheduled city council meeting, the Mitchell family was joined by representatives from the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County, a community activist group.

“They are entitled to government services,” said Kimberly F. Brown, the group’s president. “So when the police apparently dropped the ball, they violated the civil rights of the Mitchell family.”

Brown said she has requested training records of past and current detectives involved in the investigation.

She has also questioned the status of the case.

In a previous statement, the Euclid Police Department said the case was open and active.

“Not having closure and justice must be absolutely agonizing. It is still an open investigation. No unsolved murder is ever closed. No new information has been received but we are reexamining the casefile to determine if new investigative techniques or technologies can be applied.”

On Monday, Captain Jeffrey Cutwright, who was attending the city council meeting, addressed the crowd outside.

“I’m telling you today that I will become aware of the case and starting [Tuesday] morning I’m going to look into this case,” he told the group. “If there is something that was missed, we’ll look into it and find some answers. Sometimes homicides are unsolved because somebody who saw a piece of something, that didn’t realize they saw a piece of something, didn’t call to help us.”

Captain Cutwright spent a few minutes speaking to Mitchell’s immediate family members, promising to follow up with them within 24 hours.

“The hope is what keeps us alive,” said Rev. Henry Mitchell, Jermayne’s father. “It keeps us persevering and looking forward to a better day. Especially for justice to be serviced when atrocities such as this have taken place.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the EPD’s Detective Bureau at 216-289-8505 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.