BOE officials: Voting issues in Cuyahoga County fixed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An issue with the Electronic Poll Books at polling places in Cuyahoga County caused some early morning problems Tuesday.

According to Mike West with the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections (BOE), Electronic Poll Books are used to scan and record ballot stub numbers and they were not automatically recording the stub number.

West said this did NOT affect the ability of voters to cast ballots.

Poll workers entered the stub numbers into the Electronic Poll Books manually or recorded the stub numbers on back-up paper poll books, said West.

BOE officials confirmed the issue was resolved around 8:15 a.m.

