Advertisement

All Tornado Warnings have expired; severe threat lessens overnight

By Samantha Roberts and Kelly Dobeck
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:33 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 9:00 PM.

A Tornado Watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes.

Storms are beginning to weaken this evening.

The severe threat will end by 10:00 PM or so, but scattered showers and rumbles of thunder may hang around for a few hours overnight.

Unfortunately, the clouds will not clear behind the storms.

Heavy cloud cover will persist through the day Wednesday.

Temperatures will only rise into the low 50s on Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

