2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Tornado Watch issued for southern counties; severe storms expected this afternoon and evening (19 First Alert Weather Day):

By Samantha Roberts
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:33 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - NEW: A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for our southern tier of counties until 9:00 PM.

This includes Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll, and Columbiana counties.

A Tornado Watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes.

Showers and storms will continue to overspread the area over the next several hours.

The main threat with these will be damaging winds, but these storms will also produce heavy rain and lightning.

There is also the possibility of some small hail.

A brief spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out.

While the highest severe threat is inland, away from the lakeshore, we cannot rule out a few stronger storms north of Dover.

The severe threat will end between 8:00 PM and 10:00 PM, but scattered showers and rumbles of thunder may hang around for a few hours overnight.

Unfortunately, the clouds will not clear behind the storms.

Heavy cloud cover will persist through the day Wednesday.

Temperatures will only rise into the low 50s on Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Widespread showers next few hours, severe storms later (19 First Alert Weather Day)

Most Read

Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody
Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
A 53-year-old man was airlifted to MetroHealth Medical Center after he crashed his Dodge...
Single-vehicle crash closes road for hours in North Ridgeville Sunday

Latest News

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Rain, thunderstorms during day before potentially severe weather later in afternoon and evening
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Widespread showers next few hours, severe storms later (19 First Alert Weather Day)
Two rounds of storms to roll through Cleveland Tuesday (19 First Alert Weather Day)
Two rounds of storms to roll through Cleveland Tuesday (19 First Alert Weather Day)
2 rounds of rain, thunder to slam through Northeast Ohio May 3
2 rounds of rain, thunder to slam through Northeast Ohio May 3