Tornado Watch issued for southern counties; severe storms expected this afternoon and evening (19 First Alert Weather Day):

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - NEW: A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for our southern tier of counties until 9:00 PM.

This includes Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll, and Columbiana counties.

NEW: A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for our southern counties, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll, and Columbiana Co. until 9 PM pic.twitter.com/Bx2C43Z9im — Kelly Dobeck ⛈ (@KellyDWeather) May 3, 2022

A Tornado Watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes.

Showers and storms will continue to overspread the area over the next several hours.

The main threat with these will be damaging winds, but these storms will also produce heavy rain and lightning.

There is also the possibility of some small hail.

A brief spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out.

While the highest severe threat is inland, away from the lakeshore, we cannot rule out a few stronger storms north of Dover.

The severe threat will end between 8:00 PM and 10:00 PM, but scattered showers and rumbles of thunder may hang around for a few hours overnight.

Unfortunately, the clouds will not clear behind the storms.

Heavy cloud cover will persist through the day Wednesday.

Temperatures will only rise into the low 50s on Wednesday afternoon.

